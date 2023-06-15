Garde Capital Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Posted by on Jun 15th, 2023

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEURGet Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 627,381 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.