Garde Capital Inc. Has $13.22 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,406 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $13,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $267,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after purchasing an additional 882,691 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after purchasing an additional 663,275 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after purchasing an additional 648,292 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after purchasing an additional 627,381 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEUR traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.42. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $38.54 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

