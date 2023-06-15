Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after purchasing an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after purchasing an additional 152,034 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after purchasing an additional 196,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,882,000 after purchasing an additional 606,077 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,911. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.89.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

