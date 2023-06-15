Garde Capital Inc. Has $25.46 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 6,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 13,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,052. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.20. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

