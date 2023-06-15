Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,934 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

LUV stock

LUV stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.84. 5,235,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,909,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.76.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Melius cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More

