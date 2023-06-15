Garde Capital Inc. Sells 6,577 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Garde Capital Inc. lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $43.45. 360,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,739. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.09. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

