Garde Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,942 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AR. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2,883.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3,532.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.08.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,844,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

AR traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.02. 4,021,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,783,953. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.10.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Antero Resources had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Antero Resources Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Exploration, Development and Production of Natural Gas, NGLs and Oil; Marketing and Utilization of Excess Firm Transportation Capacity; and Midstream Services Through Our Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

