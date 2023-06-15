Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $99.81

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.81 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 19 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

Gecina Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.07.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina SA engages in real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. The firm focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

