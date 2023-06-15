Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 86,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 36,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.
Genasys Stock Down 7.5 %
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.
Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.
Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.
