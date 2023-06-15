Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.92. Approximately 86,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 36,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

Genasys Stock Down 7.5 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Genasys had a negative net margin of 41.10% and a negative return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $11.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genasys Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 15,270.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 22,906 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genasys in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 56.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

