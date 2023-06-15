Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,607 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 1.31% of Genuine Parts worth $320,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,609 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,512,000 after buying an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares during the period. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $158.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.77. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.95 and a 12 month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.25.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.