Geomega Resources (CVE:GMA) Trading Down 3%

Geomega Resources Inc. (CVE:GMA – Get Rating) shares traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 21,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 102,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Geomega Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market cap of C$23.39 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Geomega Resources Company Profile

Geomega Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements and niobium deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Montviel property comprising 149 mining claims covering an area of approximately 8,275 hectares located at the Northern Quebec.

