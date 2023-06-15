GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after purchasing an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,324,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,985,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 127,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,001,000 after buying an additional 85,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $201.00 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $209.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.37.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

