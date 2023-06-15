GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 236.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,550 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $7,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $32.45 on Thursday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $25.36 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.28.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

