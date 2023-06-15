GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $10,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 10.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth $642,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE ROK opened at $312.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $317.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $282.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,784.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $4,638,955. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Further Reading

