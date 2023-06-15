GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 5,359 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,359 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $8,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Plexus by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 169,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,395,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the 4th quarter worth $376,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 956,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,420,000 after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 298.1% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 16,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In other Plexus news, EVP Ronnie Darroch sold 4,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $394,266.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Plexus Price Performance

PLXS stock opened at $95.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.45. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $115.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Plexus had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plexus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

