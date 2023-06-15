Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.57

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$20.57 and last traded at C$20.82, with a volume of 318207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GEI. Barclays dropped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy raised Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.08.

Gibson Energy Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25.

Gibson Energy Dividend Announcement

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of C$2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.85 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gibson Energy Inc. will post 1.6701571 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.64%.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

