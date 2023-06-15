Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$26.50

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at CSFB from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GEI. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gibson Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

GEI traded down C$0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$20.87. 1,077,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 282.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$22.92. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$26.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Gibson Energy ( TSE:GEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.17. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The firm had revenue of C$2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.6701571 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

