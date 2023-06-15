Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Bought by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 4,208.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,751 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 731,373 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. owned 2.04% of Global Ship Lease worth $12,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 7,347.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,324,000 after buying an additional 1,990,112 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 104.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,570,652 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,329,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Ship Lease by 713.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 113,324 shares during the last quarter. 45.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

GSL traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.96. 61,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.37 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $159.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.75 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 34.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

Global Ship Lease Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

Featured Stories

