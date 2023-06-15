Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Shares Up 1.8%

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) rose 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.92. Approximately 15,829 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 4,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.58.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $397,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 93.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

About Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

The Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (CHIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China Real Estate 10-50 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Chinese large- and mid-cap companies in the real estate sector. The index includes A-shares. CHIR was launched on Dec 7, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

