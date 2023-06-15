Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 641,385 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 1,481,837 shares.The stock last traded at $4.57 and had previously closed at $4.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOL. StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. HSBC lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $950.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at about $760,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. 0.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

