Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,799,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,867 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up about 1.2% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.08% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $822,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,939,000 after buying an additional 74,117 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $418,000. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,496,000 after buying an additional 19,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

GSLC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The stock had a trading volume of 33,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,781. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.51 and a twelve month high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.14.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.