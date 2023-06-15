Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Up 1.2%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.02 and last traded at $32.02. 1,016 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 3,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.63.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $166.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06.

Get Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSFP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.