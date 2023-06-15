Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a growth of 133.3% from the May 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Goodness Growth Price Performance
Shares of GDNSF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.15. The company had a trading volume of 198,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,218. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18. Goodness Growth has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $1.57.
Goodness Growth Company Profile
