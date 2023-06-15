Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.92.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Grab in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 0.77. Grab has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.39.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.00 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 22.08% and a negative net margin of 86.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

