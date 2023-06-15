Graphano Energy (CVE:GEL) Trading Down 8.2%

Graphano Energy Ltd. (CVE:GEL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 3,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 27,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Graphano Energy Stock Down 8.2 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$3.83 million and a PE ratio of -11.25.

Graphano Energy Company Profile

Graphano Energy Ltd., a mining company, focuses on the evaluating, acquiring, and developing graphite resources in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lac Aux Bouleaux Graphite property consisting 14 mineral claims and covering an area of approximately 738.12 hectares located in Quebec, Canada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

