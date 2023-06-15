Graphene Investments SAS Purchases New Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Albemarle by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Eric Norris purchased 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $181.64 per share, with a total value of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $227.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,011,434. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.90. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 41.89% and a return on equity of 45.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALB. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

