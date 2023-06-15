Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Receives $13.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on GTN. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 219.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 4,829.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Gray Television by 460.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gray Television Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE GTN opened at $7.40 on Thursday. Gray Television has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $20.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.79 million, a PE ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.55.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Gray Television had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.58%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

