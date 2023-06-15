Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Short Interest Update

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 957,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Approximately 5.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hallador Energy Trading Up 0.8 %
HNRG stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $265.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day moving average is $8.72. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $11.57.
Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Hallador Energy had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $188.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hallador Energy will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aegis Financial Corp increased its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 2,304,833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,181,000 after acquiring an additional 29,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,070,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after buying an additional 154,153 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Hallador Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 674,555 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hallador Energy by 34.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 249,015 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Hallador Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
About Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.
