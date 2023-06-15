Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Athena Investment Management

Athena Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,448 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,195 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 189.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 2,091,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,945,699. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.72. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

HBI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

