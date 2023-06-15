Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $20.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.17.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Northland Securities upped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Harmonic by 411.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the third quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2,615.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Harmonic during the second quarter worth $65,000. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.54. Harmonic has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Harmonic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $157.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.90 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

