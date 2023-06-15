HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is Equitable Trust Co.’s 6th Largest Position

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,890 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises 2.5% of Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $31,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,862,000 after purchasing an additional 116,442 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,229,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,917,000 after purchasing an additional 758,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total transaction of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $804,010.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA Healthcare Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $284.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,073. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $274.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.98. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $296.89.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $15.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

