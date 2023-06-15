HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Position Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $28,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,744,000 after buying an additional 33,881 shares in the last quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,552,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $294.00 to $323.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $284.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,631. The company has a market capitalization of $78.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $296.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.98.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

