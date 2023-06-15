Head-To-Head Analysis: Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) versus Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Valeritas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Minerva Surgical $50.29 million 0.98 -$34.11 million ($0.92) -0.30 Valeritas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Valeritas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Minerva Surgical.

This table compares Minerva Surgical and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Minerva Surgical -66.54% -133.27% -41.62% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Minerva Surgical and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Minerva Surgical presently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.55%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Valeritas.

Summary

Minerva Surgical beats Valeritas on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Valeritas

(Get Rating)

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.