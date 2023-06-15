Head to Head Analysis: Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) and Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.2% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Viper Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Viper Energy Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viper Energy Partners 0 0 9 0 3.00 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure 0 2 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus target price of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.08%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a consensus target price of $1.41, suggesting a potential upside of 106.69%. Given Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure is more favorable than Viper Energy Partners.

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viper Energy Partners $866.47 million 4.73 $151.67 million $2.26 11.11 Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Viper Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure.

Profitability

This table compares Viper Energy Partners and Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viper Energy Partners 20.28% 7.26% 5.60% Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Viper Energy Partners beats Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Midland, Texas. Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

(Get Rating)

Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. is a Western Canadian midstream company, engaged in the provision of natural gas processing, liquids upgrading, storage and transportation, and marketing. It also operates core processing plants in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia. The company was founded by Tobias J. McKenna on February 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.