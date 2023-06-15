Head to Head Analysis: UCB (UCBJY) & Its Competitors

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) is one of 372 public companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare UCB to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

UCB pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. UCB pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.8% and pay out 1,850.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get UCB alerts:

Profitability

This table compares UCB and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UCB N/A N/A N/A UCB Competitors -646.05% -58.60% -17.59%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UCB N/A N/A 59.61 UCB Competitors $120.09 million -$13.79 million 45.03

This table compares UCB and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UCB’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than UCB. UCB is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for UCB and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UCB 0 0 2 0 3.00 UCB Competitors 494 1599 4558 55 2.62

UCB currently has a consensus target price of $96.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.04%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 80.19%. Given UCB’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe UCB is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

UCB beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

UCB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for UCB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.