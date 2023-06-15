Head-To-Head Contrast: Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) versus Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Expensify and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Expensify alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Expensify -15.11% -26.34% -11.97% Blackbaud -4.68% 8.29% 2.18%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Expensify and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Expensify 0 3 5 0 2.63 Blackbaud 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Expensify currently has a consensus price target of $13.69, indicating a potential upside of 95.54%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.95%. Given Expensify’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Expensify is more favorable than Blackbaud.

52.3% of Expensify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Expensify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Blackbaud shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Expensify has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Expensify and Blackbaud’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Expensify $169.49 million 3.42 -$27.01 million ($0.31) -22.58 Blackbaud $1.06 billion 3.71 -$45.41 million ($0.96) -75.95

Expensify has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Expensify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Blackbaud beats Expensify on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Expensify

(Get Rating)

Expensify, Inc. provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel. It also offers track and submit plans for individuals. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Portland, Oregon.

About Blackbaud

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management. It also provides grant and award management solutions, consisting of Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management; education solutions, such as Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, and Blackbaud School Website System; social responsibility solutions, which includes YourCause GrantsConnect and YourCause CSRconnect, and EVERFI; Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as Data Health, Insights, and Performance solutions and services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. Blackbaud, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.