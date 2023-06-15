Head-To-Head Contrast: HireRight (NYSE:HRT) vs. Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) and Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

HireRight pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. HireRight pays out -48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing pays out 63.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Automatic Data Processing has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireRight $783.40 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -43.92 Automatic Data Processing $16.50 billion 5.53 $2.95 billion $7.83 28.22

This table compares HireRight and Automatic Data Processing’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Automatic Data Processing, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

HireRight has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for HireRight and Automatic Data Processing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43 Automatic Data Processing 2 2 2 0 2.00

HireRight currently has a consensus target price of $12.98, indicating a potential upside of 18.17%. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus target price of $237.25, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given HireRight’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Profitability

This table compares HireRight and Automatic Data Processing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireRight N/A N/A N/A Automatic Data Processing 18.46% 104.60% 5.84%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats HireRight on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, workforce management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services, as well as integrated HCM solutions. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses through a co-employment model. This segment offers benefits package, protection and compliance, talent engagement, expertise, comprehensive outsourcing, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

