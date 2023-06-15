Head-To-Head Contrast: QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY)

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) and The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares QuinStreet and The9’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuinStreet $582.10 million 0.78 -$5.25 million ($0.33) -25.45 The9 $17.24 million 1.14 -$141.34 million N/A N/A

QuinStreet has higher revenue and earnings than The9.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuinStreet -3.00% -6.32% -4.40% The9 N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.9% of QuinStreet shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of The9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of QuinStreet shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.8% of The9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

QuinStreet has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The9 has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for QuinStreet and The9, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuinStreet 0 3 1 0 2.25 The9 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuinStreet presently has a consensus price target of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 100.12%. Given QuinStreet’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuinStreet is more favorable than The9.

Summary

The9 beats QuinStreet on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc. engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

About The9

The9 Ltd. is engaged in the operation of online games. It operates through Greater China and Other Areas geographical segments. The firm is transitioning to cryptocurrencies mining business. The company was founded by Jun Zhu on December 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

