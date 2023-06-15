Head to Head Review: SCWorx (WORX) versus Its Peers

SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX – Get Rating) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare SCWorx to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

SCWorx has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its share price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SCWorx’s peers have a beta of 1.26, meaning that their average share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A SCWorx Competitors 161 839 1867 53 2.62

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SCWorx and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 23.64%. Given SCWorx’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SCWorx has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares SCWorx and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SCWorx -40.49% -24.70% -17.58% SCWorx Competitors -131.28% -42.03% -20.40%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SCWorx and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SCWorx $4.04 million -$1.85 million -2.89 SCWorx Competitors $4.37 billion $127.89 million 18.83

SCWorx’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SCWorx. SCWorx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

SCWorx peers beat SCWorx on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SCWorx Company Profile

SCWorx Corp. engages in the development of software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability, and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

