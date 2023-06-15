Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hensoldt (OTC:HNSDFGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HNSDF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hensoldt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hensoldt to €37.30 ($40.11) in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Hensoldt Stock Performance

Hensoldt stock opened at C$31.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$37.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.00. Hensoldt has a 52-week low of C$19.60 and a 52-week high of C$41.30.

About Hensoldt

HENSOLDT AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense and security electronic sensor solutions worldwide. It offers air surveillance, airborne, ground based, security, naval and coastal, and space radars; identification friend or foe and secure data links; and commercial shipping solutions. The company also provides airborne, vehicle, surveillance, and maritime optronics; space optics; optronic sensor devices; and sights, scopes, and night-vision attachments.

