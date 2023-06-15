Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Acquires Shares of 33,526 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. NexTier Oilfield Solutions makes up about 0.3% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 42.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 52.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. 76.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America cut shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.85.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,238,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,946,372. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.08. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 63.92%. The company had revenue of $935.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services, and Well Support Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.