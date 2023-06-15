Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Makes New Investment in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Fidelity Total Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 731.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FBND stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.57. 166,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,072. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.25 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

