Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas Takes $2.74 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Texas’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.44. 451,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,588. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.28.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.