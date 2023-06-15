Hermez Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $214,214.94 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.73 or 0.00018602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $172.81 million and $214,214.94 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019838 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00018726 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015503 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,414.32 or 0.99943272 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.69896336 USD and is down -1.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $206,141.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.