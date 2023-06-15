Hewlett Packard Enterprise Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,307 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 374% compared to the average volume of 3,228 call options.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.40. 15,184,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,336,189. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.50. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 418,675 shares of company stock worth $6,702,653. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.