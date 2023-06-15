HI Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.57 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. During the last week, HI has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market cap of $11.57 million and approximately $175,598.90 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00019732 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018692 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015646 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25,570.16 or 1.00024610 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000076 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00425039 USD and is down -2.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $189,337.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

