HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $138.12

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.12 ($1.73) and last traded at GBX 138.29 ($1.73), with a volume of 1415908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141 ($1.76).

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 150.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 157.94. The stock has a market cap of £2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 815.14 and a beta of 0.21.

HICL Infrastructure Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a GBX 2.07 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from HICL Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $2.06. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 4,705.88%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

