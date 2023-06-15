Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.01

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as low as $1.00. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 15,945 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Hochschild Mining Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.91.

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

