Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) CFO David T. Kirkley Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Home Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.65.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 19.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

