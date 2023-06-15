Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) CFO David T. Kirkley Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) CFO David T. Kirkley sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $76,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,572.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of HBCP stock opened at $34.30 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $43.45. The firm has a market cap of $282.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.65.
Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $34.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. UBS Group AG increased its position in Home Bancorp by 224.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 468.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 39.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Bancorp from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Home Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. Its subsidiary, Home Bank, N.A., offers a full range of deposit and loan products through banking centers in South Louisiana and Western Mississippi. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.
