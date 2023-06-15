HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) Short Interest Up 135.2% in May

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 135.2% from the May 15th total of 884,200 shares. Approximately 11.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 507,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of HomeStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet Stock Up 3.8 %

HomeStreet stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.81. 273,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,320. The company has a market cap of $127.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.94. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

HomeStreet Cuts Dividend

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.15). HomeStreet had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $107.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 20,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Erik D. Hand acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,314.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson acquired 20,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $133,513.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,903.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 38,017 shares of company stock valued at $240,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeStreet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 86,905 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in HomeStreet by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in HomeStreet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 17,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in HomeStreet by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 367,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

(Get Rating)

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.