Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,482,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 136,880 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up approximately 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Honeywell International worth $531,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $201.01. The stock had a trading volume of 305,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,789,958. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.37 and its 200-day moving average is $196.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.51%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $193.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.56.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

